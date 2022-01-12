UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Chicago State following Johnson’s 20-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (5-12, 1-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-11, 0-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -10; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Justin Johnson scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 86-75 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-5 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars are 1-3 against WAC opponents. Chicago State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Brandon Betson is averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.