Utah St. 75, San Diego St. 57

SAN DIEGO ST. (11-4)

K.Johnson 3-5 1-2 7, Mensah 2-3 0-0 4, Bradley 8-12 3-4 19, Butler 2-7 0-0 4, Pulliam 0-4 0-0 0, Seiko 2-5 0-0 6, Baker-Mazara 5-9 2-4 15, Diabate 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 6-10 57.

UTAH ST. (10-9)

Bean 4-11 4-4 13, Horvath 5-11 1-1 12, Ashworth 5-10 2-2 17, Bairstow 4-7 2-2 10, Eytle-Rock 3-8 0-1 7, Shulga 3-3 0-0 8, Dorius 3-4 2-4 8, Hamoda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 11-14 75.

Halftime_Utah St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 5-15 (Baker-Mazara 3-5, Seiko 2-5, Bradley 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Butler 0-2), Utah St. 10-24 (Ashworth 5-10, Shulga 2-2, Bean 1-3, Eytle-Rock 1-4, Horvath 1-4, Hamoda 0-1). Rebounds_San Diego St. 19 (Bradley 6), Utah St. 32 (Bean 13). Assists_San Diego St. 11 (Bradley, Butler 5), Utah St. 19 (Bean, Ashworth 5). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 17, Utah St. 13.

