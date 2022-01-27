Utah Valley St. 101, Chicago St. 87

UTAH VALLEY ST. (14-6)

Fuller 7-9 1-1 15, Aimaq 6-9 4-4 17, Darthard 4-6 4-4 13, Harding 7-8 0-0 18, Nield 2-2 0-0 4, McClanahan 0-3 2-2 2, Harmon 5-8 2-4 12, Ceaser 6-9 4-4 17, McCord 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-55 17-19 101.

CHICAGO ST. (6-14)

Rushin 7-13 3-6 17, Alexander 7-12 7-7 23, Betson 6-13 0-1 15, Corbett 6-12 0-0 14, Dibba 4-6 0-0 9, Bayi Ba Mandeng 0-0 0-0 0, Chukwukelu 1-2 2-2 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bigirumwami 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-61 12-16 87.

Halftime_Utah Valley St. 52-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 8-11 (Harding 4-5, Aimaq 1-1, Ceaser 1-1, Darthard 1-1, McCord 1-1, Fuller 0-1, Harmon 0-1), Chicago St. 9-20 (Betson 3-5, Alexander 2-4, Corbett 2-5, Chukwukelu 1-2, Dibba 1-2, Bigirumwami 0-1, Rushin 0-1). Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 27 (Fuller, Aimaq, Darthard 5), Chicago St. 12 (Alexander 5). Assists_Utah Valley St. 16 (McClanahan, Harmon 4), Chicago St. 11 (Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 17, Chicago St. 20. A_250 (7,000).

