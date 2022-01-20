Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Utah Valley St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (6-12)

M.Nelson 1-9 0-0 2, Adewunmi 4-9 1-5 11, X.Johnson 6-9 4-4 21, R.Nelson 3-5 1-1 7, J.Johnson 5-11 0-1 10, Q.Johnson 0-4 3-4 3, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 20-50 9-16 56.

UTAH VALLEY ST. (12-6)

Fuller 6-11 1-4 13, Aimaq 4-12 5-8 13, Darthard 4-8 4-5 13, Harding 4-12 2-6 12, Nield 0-1 0-0 0, McClanahan 3-5 1-2 9, McCord 1-5 1-2 4, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Farrer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 14-27 66.

Halftime_Texas Rio Grande Valley 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-24 (X.Johnson 5-8, Adewunmi 2-5, Butler 0-1, Q.Johnson 0-1, R.Nelson 0-2, J.Johnson 0-3, M.Nelson 0-4), Utah Valley St. 6-17 (McClanahan 2-3, Harding 2-6, Darthard 1-2, McCord 1-4, Ceaser 0-1, Nield 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 30 (Q.Johnson 9), Utah Valley St. 42 (Aimaq 14). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 10 (R.Nelson 4), Utah Valley St. 14 (Aimaq 6). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 19, Utah Valley St. 14. A_1,574 (8,500).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference