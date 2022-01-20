Utah Valley St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 56

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (6-12)
M.Nelson 1-9 0-0 2, Adewunmi 4-9 1-5 11, X.Johnson 6-9 4-4 21, R.Nelson 3-5 1-1 7, J.Johnson 5-11 0-1 10, Q.Johnson 0-4 3-4 3, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 20-50 9-16 56.
UTAH VALLEY ST. (12-6)
Fuller 6-11 1-4 13, Aimaq 4-12 5-8 13, Darthard 4-8 4-5 13, Harding 4-12 2-6 12, Nield 0-1 0-0 0, McClanahan 3-5 1-2 9, McCord 1-5 1-2 4, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Farrer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 14-27 66.
Halftime_Texas Rio Grande Valley 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-24 (X.Johnson 5-8, Adewunmi 2-5, Butler 0-1, Q.Johnson 0-1, R.Nelson 0-2, J.Johnson 0-3, M.Nelson 0-4), Utah Valley St. 6-17 (McClanahan 2-3, Harding 2-6, Darthard 1-2, McCord 1-4, Ceaser 0-1, Nield 0-1). Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 30 (Q.Johnson 9), Utah Valley St. 42 (Aimaq 14). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 10 (R.Nelson 4), Utah Valley St. 14 (Aimaq 6). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 19, Utah Valley St. 14. A_1,574 (8,500).
