UTEP 69, UTSA 64

UTSA (7-11)
Bofinger 0-1 0-2 0, Germany 7-15 3-8 17, Czumbel 1-5 0-0 2, McNeill 6-10 6-6 19, Sabally 1-8 0-0 2, Ford 4-6 1-2 9, Addo-Ankrah 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 25-53 10-18 64.
UTEP (10-8)
Sibley 2-4 0-0 4, Verhoeven 1-5 2-2 4, Bieniemy 3-11 0-0 8, Boum 6-16 6-7 20, Saterfield 6-9 0-0 17, Hollins 2-3 0-0 5, Onyema 2-2 0-0 4, White 0-2 0-0 0, Agnew 0-2 0-0 0, Giffa 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0, Clardy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-9 69.
Halftime_UTSA 38-27. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 4-11 (Addo-Ankrah 3-5, McNeill 1-2, Czumbel 0-1, Sabally 0-3), UTEP 11-28 (Saterfield 5-7, Bieniemy 2-8, Boum 2-8, Hollins 1-1, Agnew 0-1, Giffa 0-1, White 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 33 (Germany, McNeill 8), UTEP 26 (Bieniemy 7). Assists_UTSA 10 (Czumbel 8), UTEP 16 (Bieniemy 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 9, UTEP 12.
