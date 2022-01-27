UTEP 70, FAU 68

FAU (11-8)

Goldin 9-12 1-2 19, Forrest 3-7 4-4 12, Greenlee 2-7 3-3 7, Martin 6-13 0-0 16, Winchester 3-7 1-2 7, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Rosado 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Baruti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 9-11 68.

UTEP (12-8)

Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Verhoeven 6-10 0-0 12, Bieniemy 7-16 0-0 16, Boum 10-18 3-3 28, Saterfield 0-2 0-0 0, Agnew 2-2 2-2 7, Hollins 2-2 1-2 5, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0, Onyema 1-2 0-0 2, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 6-7 70.

Halftime_FAU 38-36. 3-Point Goals_FAU 7-17 (Martin 4-6, Forrest 2-5, Davis 1-2, Baruti 0-1, Winchester 0-1, Greenlee 0-2), UTEP 8-17 (Boum 5-8, Bieniemy 2-8, Agnew 1-1). Rebounds_FAU 32 (Martin 9), UTEP 17 (Verhoeven 5). Assists_FAU 17 (Forrest 6), UTEP 11 (Bieniemy 4). Total Fouls_FAU 12, UTEP 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.