UTEP 79, FIU 68

FIU (12-9)

Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Pinkney 2-4 0-3 4, Banks 2-8 2-3 6, Brewer 5-11 0-0 11, Lovett 5-7 5-5 19, Krivokapic 1-3 4-4 7, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Wilcox 3-3 0-2 6, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 3, Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Sanogo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 11-17 68.

UTEP (13-8)

Sibley 0-5 0-0 0, Verhoeven 6-11 2-5 14, Bieniemy 4-11 2-2 13, Boum 11-16 6-8 32, Saterfield 0-3 2-2 2, Agnew 2-6 3-4 7, Hollins 3-4 3-3 11, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, Onyema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 18-24 79.

Halftime_FIU 38-36. 3-Point Goals_FIU 7-20 (Lovett 4-5, Hawkins 1-2, Krivokapic 1-3, Brewer 1-4, Brown 0-1, Jones 0-2, Banks 0-3), UTEP 9-22 (Boum 4-8, Bieniemy 3-5, Hollins 2-3, Sibley 0-1, Agnew 0-2, Saterfield 0-3). Rebounds_FIU 35 (Lovett 7), UTEP 33 (Verhoeven 13). Assists_FIU 12 (Brewer 6), UTEP 19 (Bieniemy 6). Total Fouls_FIU 20, UTEP 19. A_4,864 (12,222).

