UTEP faces Florida International following Boum’s 28-point performance

Florida International Panthers (12-8, 2-5 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (12-8, 5-3 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces the Florida International Panthers after Souley Boum scored 28 points in UTEP’s 70-68 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Miners are 8-4 on their home court. UTEP has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 2-5 in C-USA play. Florida International is ninth in C-USA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clevon Brown averaging 4.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is shooting 35.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Miners. Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Brown is averaging eight points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

