UTEP looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (5-8, 1-0) vs. UTEP (7-7, 0-2)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its seventh straight win over Southern Miss at Don Haskins Center. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at UTEP was a 64-56 win on March 13, 2014.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Eagles are led by juniors Isaih Moore and Tyler Stevenson. Moore is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds while Stevenson is putting up 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Miners have been led by Keonte Kennedy and Souley Boum, who are averaging 11.6 and 13.4 per game, respectively.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jamal Bieniemy has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTEP is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 7-2 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: UTEP has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all CUSA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.