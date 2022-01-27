UTEP Miners play the Florida Atlantic Owls on 3-game win streak

Florida Atlantic Owls (11-8, 4-2 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-8, 4-3 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Miners take on Florida Atlantic.

The Miners have gone 7-4 in home games. UTEP has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls have gone 4-2 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is sixth in C-USA with 13.7 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 3.7.

The Miners and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bieniemy is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Souley Boum is shooting 31.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Michael Forrest is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

