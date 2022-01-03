UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-5)

Hobson 2-10 0-0 4, Ja.Allen 2-8 3-4 7, Jo.Allen 3-7 1-2 8, Battles 3-9 0-0 7, Makayabo 0-3 0-0 0, Mendez 0-5 0-0 0, M.Tucker 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Malarchar 2-4 0-0 5, Perez 2-7 0-0 6, Willis 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 18-69 4-6 48.

UTSA (7-7)

Bofinger 3-4 0-0 6, Germany 4-8 0-0 8, Ivy-Curry 5-13 2-2 17, C.Tucker 1-7 2-2 5, Aleu 5-7 1-2 13, Farmer 4-7 0-0 9, McNeill 5-8 2-2 13, Sabally 5-7 1-2 15, Jabbar 3-7 0-0 7, Addo-Ankrah 1-6 2-2 5, Czumbel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 10-12 101.

Halftime_UTSA 55-12. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 8-26 (Harris 2-5, Perez 2-5, Willis 1-1, Malarchar 1-2, Jo.Allen 1-3, Battles 1-4, Ja.Allen 0-1, Makayabo 0-1, Mendez 0-2, M.Tucker 0-2), UTSA 17-37 (Ivy-Curry 5-10, Sabally 4-4, Aleu 2-4, Farmer 1-1, Czumbel 1-2, McNeill 1-3, Addo-Ankrah 1-4, Jabbar 1-4, C.Tucker 1-5). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 25 (Ja.Allen 5), UTSA 61 (Bofinger 10). Assists_Dallas Christian 14 (Mendez 5), UTSA 21 (C.Tucker 6). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 16, UTSA 10. A_278 (4,080).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.