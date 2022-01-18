Trending:
Vander Plas scores 23 to lift Ohio over Miami (Ohio) 86-63

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 9:54 pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 23 points as Ohio extended its win streak to nine games, rolling past Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 17 points and nine assists for Ohio (14-2, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 13 points and Sam Towns had nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 11 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (8-8, 2-3). Marr Avance added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

