Vanderbilt 65, Kentucky 57

KENTUCKY (9-8)

Leveretter 3-3 1-1 7, Owens 1-3 2-2 4, Howard 8-17 5-5 25, Massengill 0-7 2-4 2, Walker 5-13 0-0 10, King 4-12 0-0 9, Totals 21-55 10-12 57

VANDERBILT (11-10)

Alexander 9-19 2-3 26, Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Cambridge 4-9 1-2 9, Moore 3-15 2-6 9, Demi Washington 1-6 2-2 4, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Flournoy 0-0 0-0 0, Sacha Washington 4-9 1-2 9, Totals 25-66 8-15 65

Kentucky 15 13 18 11 — 57 Vanderbilt 17 18 17 13 — 65

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 5-23 (Howard 4-8, Massengill 0-4, Walker 0-3, King 1-8), Vanderbilt 7-17 (Alexander 6-11, Cambridge 0-2, Moore 1-4). Assists_Kentucky 10 (Massengill 6), Vanderbilt 13 (Cambridge 6). Fouled Out_Kentucky Walker. Rebounds_Kentucky 42 (Howard 10), Vanderbilt 36 (S.Washington 12). Total Fouls_Kentucky 17, Vanderbilt 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,719.

