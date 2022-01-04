Vanderbilt 75, Arkansas 74

VANDERBILT (8-4)

Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Stute 3-9 0-0 8, Chatman 3-5 3-4 11, Pippen 6-11 9-12 22, Wright 3-11 6-6 12, Thomas 5-9 0-0 15, Frank 1-2 0-0 2, Lawrence 2-5 1-4 5. Totals 23-52 19-26 75.

ARKANSAS (10-4)

Williams 1-2 4-7 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Notae 6-17 3-6 16, J.Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Umude 11-20 3-4 28, Toney 6-7 7-9 20, Lykes 0-3 1-2 1, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 18-28 74.

Halftime_Arkansas 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 10-25 (Thomas 5-7, Chatman 2-3, Stute 2-8, Pippen 1-2, Frank 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Wright 0-3), Arkansas 6-22 (Umude 3-7, Toney 1-2, J.Robinson 1-5, Notae 1-7, Lykes 0-1). Fouled Out_Pippen, Wright. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 32 (Millora-Brown, Stute, Wright 6), Arkansas 26 (Williams 10). Assists_Vanderbilt 13 (Wright 4), Arkansas 14 (Notae 5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 21.

