Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 77

GEORGIA (6-15)

Bridges 7-8 0-0 14, Baumann 4-10 4-5 15, Cook 7-12 3-5 18, Etter 2-5 0-0 4, Oquendo 4-5 7-7 15, C.Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 1-4 1-2 3, Ridgnal 1-5 0-0 2, McMillan 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 28-54 17-21 77.

VANDERBILT (11-9)

Millora-Brown 3-4 2-5 8, Stute 4-7 0-1 11, Chatman 4-8 2-2 12, Pippen 7-14 7-10 23, J.Wright 4-9 5-8 15, Lawrence 2-4 0-0 5, Mann 2-5 1-2 6, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Weikert 0-0 0-0 0, Frank 1-2 0-0 2, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 17-28 85.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 4-17 (Baumann 3-9, Cook 1-2, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Etter 0-1, Oquendo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-3), Vanderbilt 12-23 (Stute 3-5, J.Wright 2-3, Chatman 2-5, Pippen 2-5, Mann 1-1, Lawrence 1-2, Thomas 1-2). Fouled Out_Abdur-Rahim. Rebounds_Georgia 32 (Baumann 9), Vanderbilt 27 (Stute 6). Assists_Georgia 17 (Cook 4), Vanderbilt 17 (Pippen 9). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, Vanderbilt 21. A_6,887 (14,316).

