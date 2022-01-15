Trending:
Vaughn, Rider Broncs to host Banks and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 3:22 am
Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-6, 2-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-9, 1-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Rider and Saint Peter’s will play on Sunday.

The Broncs are 3-2 on their home court. Rider leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 35.4 boards. Dimencio Vaughn paces the Broncs with 7.4 rebounds.

The Peacocks are 2-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs and Peacocks square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaughn is averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 12.4 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 9.8 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

