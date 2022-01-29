VCU 64, Richmond 62

VCU (12-6)

Stockard 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 9-13 1-3 22, Baldwin 3-8 2-2 9, Curry 5-11 0-0 10, Nunn 1-5 1-2 3, Ward 7-10 0-0 14, DeLoach 3-5 0-0 6, Tsohonis 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 4-7 64.

RICHMOND (13-8)

Burton 1-12 3-5 5, Cayo 4-5 1-3 9, Golden 7-9 4-6 18, Gilyard 5-16 2-3 14, Gustavson 2-8 0-0 4, Sherod 3-10 0-0 8, Wilson 0-0 2-2 2, Grace 0-1 2-2 2, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 14-21 62.

Halftime_VCU 32-29. 3-Point Goals_VCU 4-10 (Williams 3-6, Baldwin 1-2, Curry 0-1, Nunn 0-1), Richmond 4-23 (Sherod 2-7, Gilyard 2-9, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1, Burton 0-5). Fouled Out_Baldwin. Rebounds_VCU 34 (Ward 10), Richmond 34 (Golden, Gustavson 9). Assists_VCU 16 (Williams 8), Richmond 10 (Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_VCU 20, Richmond 12.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.