VCU 70, No. 25 Davidson 68

VCU (11-6)

Stockard 4-6 4-5 12, Williams 6-9 2-3 16, Baldwin 6-9 1-5 15, Curry 4-4 0-0 8, Nunn 3-8 0-0 9, DeLoach 1-4 0-1 2, Ward 0-4 2-2 2, Brown-Jones 1-3 0-2 2, Tsohonis 2-5 0-0 4, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 9-18 70.

DAVIDSON (16-3)

Brajkovic 9-15 5-7 23, Mennenga 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 3-11 2-4 10, Loyer 1-5 10-10 12, Lee 2-5 8-8 13, Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 2-2 8, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 27-33 68.

Halftime_VCU 37-29. 3-Point Goals_VCU 7-14 (Nunn 3-6, Baldwin 2-2, Williams 2-3, Ward 0-1, Tsohonis 0-2), Davidson 3-14 (Jones 2-8, Lee 1-4, Brajkovic 0-1, Loyer 0-1). Fouled Out_Stockard, Ward. Rebounds_VCU 22 (Williams 6), Davidson 34 (Brajkovic 12). Assists_VCU 11 (Curry, Nunn 3), Davidson 7 (Brajkovic, Boachie-Yiadom 2). Total Fouls_VCU 26, Davidson 18.

