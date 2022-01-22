On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

VCU 70, Saint Joseph’s 54

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 4:48 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (8-8)

Funk 4-14 11-11 22, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Obinna 1-4 8-9 10, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Hall 4-13 2-2 11, Bishop 0-0 2-4 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Jansson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-43 23-26 54.

VCU (11-6)

Stockard 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 7-12 3-4 21, Baldwin 4-10 2-2 11, Curry 5-8 2-2 12, Nunn 1-5 5-6 7, DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Ward 3-4 1-1 7, Brown-Jones 1-2 1-2 4, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 14-19 70.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 5-19 (Funk 3-9, Brown 1-4, Hall 1-5, Reynolds 0-1), VCU 6-13 (Williams 4-7, Brown-Jones 1-1, Baldwin 1-3, Nunn 0-2). Fouled Out_Reynolds, Ward. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 30 (Obinna, Hall 7), VCU 28 (Williams 7). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 10 (Hall 5), VCU 12 (Baldwin 6). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 18, VCU 18.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey