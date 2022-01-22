VCU 70, Saint Joseph’s 54

SAINT JOSEPH’S (8-8)
Funk 4-14 11-11 22, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Obinna 1-4 8-9 10, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Hall 4-13 2-2 11, Bishop 0-0 2-4 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Jansson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-43 23-26 54.
VCU (11-6)
Stockard 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 7-12 3-4 21, Baldwin 4-10 2-2 11, Curry 5-8 2-2 12, Nunn 1-5 5-6 7, DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Ward 3-4 1-1 7, Brown-Jones 1-2 1-2 4, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 14-19 70.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 5-19 (Funk 3-9, Brown 1-4, Hall 1-5, Reynolds 0-1), VCU 6-13 (Williams 4-7, Brown-Jones 1-1, Baldwin 1-3, Nunn 0-2). Fouled Out_Reynolds, Ward. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 30 (Obinna, Hall 7), VCU 28 (Williams 7). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 10 (Hall 5), VCU 12 (Baldwin 6). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 18, VCU 18.
