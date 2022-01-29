Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

VCU faces Richmond for conference showdown

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

VCU Rams (12-6, 5-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vince Williams and the VCU Rams take on Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders in A-10 action.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Spiders have gone 7-2 at home. Richmond has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 5-2 in A-10 play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Curry averaging 5.6.

The Spiders and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Williams is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol