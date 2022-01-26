Venters leads Eastern Washington against Montana State after 21-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (11-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays the Montana State Bobcats after Steele Venters scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 89-63 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky with 14.4 assists per game led by Xavier Bishop averaging 4.7.

The Eagles are 5-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Linton Acliese averaging 2.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdul Mohamed is averaging nine points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bishop is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Acliese is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Rylan Bergersen is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

