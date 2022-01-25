Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Venters lifts Eastern Washington over Idaho St. 89-63

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington easily defeated Idaho State 89-63 on Monday night.

Venters made 5 of 7 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.

Angelo Allegri had 17 points for Eastern Washington (11-8, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Linton Acliese III added 16 points. Rylan Bergersen had six assists.

Tarik Cool had 15 points for the Bengals (3-15, 1-8), who have lost four games in a row. Liam Sorensen added 10 points and six rebounds.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country