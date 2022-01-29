Vermont 81, Maine 68

MAINE (4-15)

Filipovity 1-6 1-1 3, Ingo 3-4 1-2 7, Kalnjscek 5-11 0-0 11, Masic 6-14 0-0 17, Wright-McLeish 5-5 0-1 15, Feierbergs 4-8 0-0 10, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 2, Ihekwoaba 0-1 0-0 0, Ireland 1-2 0-0 3, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Perovic 0-0 0-0 0, Efretuei 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 2-4 68.

VERMONT (15-4)

Davis 9-14 3-4 21, Powell 2-2 0-0 5, Mazzulla 5-6 0-0 10, Shungu 4-8 11-12 19, Sullivan 1-4 3-4 5, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Fiorillo 3-5 0-0 8, Deloney 4-8 1-2 9, Patella 1-2 0-0 2, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 18-22 81.

Halftime_Vermont 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Maine 14-26 (Wright-McLeish 5-5, Masic 5-10, Feierbergs 2-3, Ireland 1-1, Kalnjscek 1-4, Adetogun 0-1, Filipovity 0-1, Ihekwoaba 0-1), Vermont 3-12 (Fiorillo 2-3, Powell 1-1, Patella 0-1, Davis 0-2, Deloney 0-2, Sullivan 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright-McLeish. Rebounds_Maine 21 (Kalnjscek, Adetogun 4), Vermont 30 (Sullivan, Duncan 7). Assists_Maine 18 (Kalnjscek 5), Vermont 14 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls_Maine 20, Vermont 10. A_2,452 (3,266).

