Vermont 82, Hartford 72

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 9:33 pm
HARTFORD (3-11)

Marks 6-8 1-2 16, Carter 3-8 4-4 11, Flowers 6-13 1-2 14, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 9-15 4-4 24, Shriver 1-4 0-0 3, Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4, Dunne 0-1 0-0 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-12 72.

VERMONT (13-4)

Davis 6-9 6-6 21, Powell 5-9 5-6 16, Mazzulla 1-3 1-2 3, Shungu 9-13 3-4 24, Sullivan 2-8 0-1 5, Deloney 3-5 2-2 8, Duncan 1-4 0-0 2, Patella 1-2 0-0 3, Fiorillo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-21 82.

Halftime_Vermont 45-28. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 8-23 (Marks 3-5, Williams 2-3, Shriver 1-4, Carter 1-5, Flowers 1-5, Dunne 0-1), Vermont 9-21 (Davis 3-4, Shungu 3-4, Patella 1-1, Powell 1-2, Sullivan 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Deloney 0-2, Mazzulla 0-2). Fouled Out_Flowers. Rebounds_Hartford 21 (Williams 5), Vermont 28 (Powell 7). Assists_Hartford 10 (Flowers 4), Vermont 13 (Sullivan 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 20, Vermont 13. A_25,197 (3,266).

