Vermont 82, New Hampshire 68

NEW HAMPSHIRE (5-5)

Guadarrama 6-16 3-5 18, Martinez 3-10 3-4 9, Mattos 2-5 0-1 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 5-9 2-2 16, Hopkins 6-8 2-2 18, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Seymour 0-2 0-0 0, Lester 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-14 68.

VERMONT (9-4)

Davis 7-10 3-4 19, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Mazzulla 4-7 1-2 10, Shungu 11-16 3-4 29, Sullivan 2-5 1-2 5, Duncan 5-7 1-1 12, Deloney 1-2 3-4 5, Fiorillo 0-0 0-2 0, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-49 12-19 82.

Halftime_Vermont 36-35. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 12-21 (Tchoukuiengo 4-4, Hopkins 4-5, Guadarrama 3-5, Foster 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Lester 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Seymour 0-2), Vermont 8-15 (Shungu 4-6, Davis 2-2, Duncan 1-2, Mazzulla 1-2, Powell 0-1, Sullivan 0-2). Rebounds_New Hampshire 24 (Mattos 6), Vermont 23 (Davis, Powell 7). Assists_New Hampshire 10 (Martinez, Mattos, Tchoukuiengo 2), Vermont 13 (Shungu 4). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 17, Vermont 15. A_1,779 (3,266).

