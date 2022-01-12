Vermont 98, Stony Brook 65

STONY BROOK (9-6)

Sayles 0-3 0-0 0, Greene 5-8 0-0 13, Jenkins 2-7 0-0 5, Olaniyi 4-9 2-2 10, A.Roberts 5-11 1-1 13, Policelli 2-4 2-2 8, Rodriguez 1-4 0-0 2, Habwe 4-5 1-1 10, Stephenson-Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, K.Roberts 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 8-8 65.

VERMONT (10-4)

Davis 6-7 2-3 17, Powell 2-7 2-2 7, Mazzulla 4-7 0-0 10, Shungu 5-10 0-0 13, Sullivan 6-8 3-3 19, Duncan 2-3 2-2 7, Deloney 4-5 0-0 11, Patella 3-3 0-0 8, Guillory 2-3 0-1 4, Fiorillo 1-2 0-0 2, Lefebvre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-56 9-11 98.

Halftime_Vermont 53-39. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 9-23 (Greene 3-5, Policelli 2-4, A.Roberts 2-4, Habwe 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, K.Roberts 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1, Olaniyi 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2), Vermont 19-30 (Sullivan 4-5, Davis 3-3, Deloney 3-4, Shungu 3-4, Patella 2-2, Mazzulla 2-4, Duncan 1-2, Powell 1-4, Fiorillo 0-1, Guillory 0-1). Rebounds_Stony Brook 16 (Greene, Olaniyi 4), Vermont 34 (Powell 10). Assists_Stony Brook 7 (Jenkins, A.Roberts 2), Vermont 21 (Powell 9). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 15, Vermont 16. A_1,929 (3,266).

