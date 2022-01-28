Vescovi leads No. 18 Tennessee against Texas after 23-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee faces the Texas Longhorns after Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 78-71 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns have gone 12-1 at home. Texas is 13-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers have gone 2-3 away from home. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vescovi is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

