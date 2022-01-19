Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two rounds of World Cup qualifying starting next week.

The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean was criticized by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter in September for its lack of Video Assistant Referees.

“That’s where the modern game is going,” he said. “We want to be right up there with the rest of the world, our region, in terms of the quality and the technology. And we need to find a way to get that done.”

CONCACAF said Wednesday that VAR will be used for six remaining qualifiers for each of the eight teams in the final round. It also will be added for this year’s CONCACAF women’s championship, which is used to determine qualifying for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic tournament, CONCACAF’s men’s and women’s under-20 championships and this year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

FIFA’s World Cup regulations allow regional confederations to implement video review and goal line technology. CONCACAF said in April that it was using VAR for the remainder of its 2021 Champions League, for last June’s Nations League final four and for last summer’s Gold Cup.

FIFA used VAR for the 2018 men’s World Cup and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Premier League adopted video reviews for 2019-20 and UEFA for the European Champions League that same season. UEFA began using it during World Cup qualifiers in September.

