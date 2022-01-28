Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vinson lifts Northern Kentucky past Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sam Vinson posted 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 12 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (10-9, 6-4 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Marques Warrick added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 rebounds.

Bobby Planutis had 18 points for the Mastodons (11-9, 6-5). Jalon Pipkins added 12 points and five steals.

The Norse leveled the season series against the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Northern Kentucky 71-57 on Dec. 4.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol