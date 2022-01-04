Virginia 75, Clemson 65

VIRGINIA (8-5)

Gardner 7-11 11-12 25, Shedrick 2-2 2-4 6, Beekman 4-6 0-0 8, Clark 3-9 0-0 8, Franklin 4-11 4-4 13, Caffaro 3-3 2-2 8, Stattmann 2-4 0-0 5, Murray 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-46 21-24 75.

CLEMSON (9-5)

Hall 5-16 0-0 13, Tyson 5-8 4-5 15, Collins 5-9 4-7 14, Dawes 3-6 0-0 8, Honor 4-5 1-2 11, Hemenway 1-1 0-0 3, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Bohannon 0-2 0-0 0, Schieffelin 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-50 10-16 65.

Halftime_Clemson 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 4-14 (Clark 2-5, Stattmann 1-3, Franklin 1-6), Clemson 9-20 (Hall 3-7, Honor 2-2, Dawes 2-5, Hemenway 1-1, Tyson 1-3, Collins 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia 28 (Shedrick 6), Clemson 19 (Tyson 9). Assists_Virginia 12 (Beekman 5), Clemson 17 (Honor 4). Total Fouls_Virginia 17, Clemson 18.

