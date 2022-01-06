Virginia looks to extend streak vs UNC

Virginia (9-5, 3-1) vs. North Carolina (10-4, 2-1)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over North Carolina. Virginia has won by an average of 9 points in its last seven wins over the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 65-41 win.

TEAM LEADERS: North Carolina’s Armando Bacot has averaged 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds while Caleb Love has put up 15.6 points. For the Cavaliers, Jayden Gardner has averaged 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Armaan Franklin has put up 12 points.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Tar Heels have given up just 68.3 points per game to Atlantic Coast opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 72.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ARMANDO: Across 14 games this season, North Carolina’s Bacot has shot 63.8 percent.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.9 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cavaliers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 44 assists on 90 field goals (48.9 percent) over its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia defense has held opponents to just 57.7 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. North Carolina has allowed an average of 71.4 points through 14 games (ranked 207th, nationally).

