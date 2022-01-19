Virginia Tech 62, NC State 59

VIRGINIA TECH (10-7)

Aluma 5-7 0-0 10, Mutts 6-8 0-0 13, Alleyne 3-14 1-2 9, Cattoor 3-5 0-0 8, Murphy 2-8 0-0 5, N’Guessan 3-3 0-0 6, Maddox 1-3 0-0 2, Pedulla 2-4 2-2 7, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 3-4 62.

NC STATE (9-10)

Dowuona 1-4 0-0 2, Hellems 6-10 2-2 15, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Seabron 5-10 3-4 13, Smith 5-16 0-0 14, Morsell 4-7 0-1 11, Hayes 0-4 0-2 0, Gibson 2-2 0-0 4, Pass 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 5-9 59.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-24 (Cattoor 2-4, Alleyne 2-9, Mutts 1-1, Pedulla 1-2, Murphy 1-6, Aluma 0-1, Maddox 0-1), NC State 8-27 (Smith 4-13, Morsell 3-4, Hellems 1-5, Pass 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 36 (Aluma 11), NC State 22 (Dowuona, Seabron 5). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Mutts, Cattoor 4), NC State 10 (Seabron 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, NC State 11. A_13,286 (19,772).

