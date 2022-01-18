Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 52

VIRGINIA (3-11)

Clarkson 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 6-12 0-0 12, Miller 3-5 0-0 7, Toi 6-16 1-2 15, Valladay 3-10 10-13 16, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Dale 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-4 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 13-17 52

VIRGINIA TECH (13-4)

Kitley 10-18 4-4 24, Amoore 3-9 0-0 7, King 2-6 2-2 8, Sheppard 2-14 5-6 11, Traylor 5-10 5-5 17, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 1-2 0-0 2, Lytle 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 16-17 69

Virginia 12 9 14 17 — 52 Virginia Tech 15 16 15 23 — 69

3-Point Goals_Virginia 3-8 (Miller 1-2, Toi 2-5, Lawson 0-1), Virginia Tech 7-22 (Amoore 1-2, King 2-5, Sheppard 2-9, Traylor 2-5, Lytle 0-1). Assists_Virginia 11 (Valladay 6), Virginia Tech 17 (Sheppard 5). Fouled Out_Virginia Valladay. Rebounds_Virginia 34 (Team 5-6), Virginia Tech 36 (Team 4-7). Total Fouls_Virginia 21, Virginia Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,518.

