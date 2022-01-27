Virginia Tech 71, Virginia 42

VIRGINIA TECH (15-5)

Kitley 2-5 2-2 6, Amoore 8-16 1-2 21, Baines 1-4 1-2 3, King 2-6 0-0 6, Sheppard 6-11 3-3 20, Gregg 0-2 1-2 1, Lytle 3-6 1-4 7, Traylor 3-7 1-2 7, Totals 25-57 10-17 71

VIRGINIA (3-14)

Clarkson 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 3-8 0-0 6, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Toi 5-12 0-0 13, Valladay 2-6 4-6 8, Bristol 0-2 0-0 0, Dale 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 0-3 0-0 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 5-11 0-0 11, Totals 17-49 4-6 42

Virginia Tech 20 13 24 14 — 71 Virginia 10 13 12 7 — 42

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 11-28 (Amoore 4-10, King 2-6, Sheppard 5-9, Gregg 0-1, Lytle 0-1, Traylor 0-1), Virginia 4-9 (Clarkson 0-1, Toi 3-5, Lawson 0-1, McLean 1-2). Assists_Virginia Tech 10 (Kitley 3, Sheppard 3), Virginia 6 (Valladay 4). Fouled Out_Virginia Clarkson. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 38 (Baines 11), Virginia 31 (McLean 9). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 11, Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,779.

