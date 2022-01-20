Virginia Tech 75, Pittsburgh 65

PITTSBURGH (10-8)
Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Igbokwe 2-7 1-2 5, Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Everett 7-20 4-5 20, Harris 9-22 3-6 22, Ezeja 1-2 0-0 2, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 1-2 0-0 2, Hayford 2-4 0-0 4, King 0-1 0-0 0, Strother 2-4 0-0 6, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 9-15 65
VIRGINIA TECH (14-4)
Kitley 10-17 7-7 27, Amoore 4-11 4-4 14, King 3-5 2-3 11, Sheppard 2-10 2-4 7, Traylor 2-7 7-7 12, Gregg 1-3 0-0 2, Baines 1-4 0-0 2, Lytle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 22-25 75
|Pittsburgh
|15
|12
|19
|19
|—
|65
|Virginia Tech
|23
|23
|15
|14
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-14 (Johnson 1-1, Everett 2-7, Harris 1-3, Hayford 0-1, Strother 2-2), Virginia Tech 7-19 (Kitley 0-1, Amoore 2-6, King 3-5, Sheppard 1-5, Traylor 1-1, Gregg 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Brown 3), Virginia Tech 17 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Amoore. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (Igbokwe 4-5), Virginia Tech 38 (Baines 6-12). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 24, Virginia Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,472.
