Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 73

NOTRE DAME (10-5)

Atkinson 8-12 3-4 19, Laszewski 2-4 2-2 6, Goodwin 5-10 0-0 13, Hubb 4-10 3-3 11, Wesley 4-12 5-7 15, Ryan 2-6 0-2 6, Wertz 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 13-18 73.

VIRGINIA TECH (9-7)

Aluma 7-14 3-5 17, Mutts 9-11 5-6 24, Alleyne 8-10 2-2 22, Cattoor 0-3 1-2 1, Murphy 4-7 0-0 12, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Pedulla 0-1 0-0 0, Maddox 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-49 11-15 79.

Halftime_Notre Dame 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 8-20 (Goodwin 3-5, Ryan 2-2, Wesley 2-7, Wertz 1-1, Laszewski 0-2, Hubb 0-3), Virginia Tech 10-20 (Alleyne 4-5, Murphy 4-7, Maddox 1-1, Mutts 1-1, N’Guessan 0-1, Cattoor 0-2, Aluma 0-3). Fouled Out_Atkinson. Rebounds_Notre Dame 24 (Atkinson 9), Virginia Tech 26 (Aluma 8). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Wesley 4), Virginia Tech 13 (Mutts, Alleyne, Cattoor 3). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 14, Virginia Tech 18.

