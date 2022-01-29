Virginia Tech 85, Florida St. 72

VIRGINIA TECH (10-10)

Aluma 2-4 0-2 4, Mutts 4-5 2-2 10, Alleyne 2-6 0-0 5, Cattoor 9-12 0-0 27, Murphy 3-4 0-0 7, N’Guessan 3-4 0-0 6, Maddox 2-6 1-1 6, Pedulla 7-11 0-0 20, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-52 3-5 85.

FLORIDA ST. (13-7)

Butler 3-4 0-1 8, Ngom 2-3 0-0 4, Cleveland 3-11 4-4 10, Polite 5-8 5-6 17, Warley 2-9 3-3 7, McLeod 7-7 1-1 15, Fletcher 3-6 2-2 8, Wilkes 1-3 0-0 3, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 15-17 72.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 18-25 (Cattoor 9-11, Pedulla 6-7, Maddox 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Alleyne 1-3), Florida St. 5-13 (Butler 2-3, Polite 2-4, Wilkes 1-2, Cleveland 0-1, Warley 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 16 (Mutts 5), Florida St. 22 (Polite 6). Assists_Virginia Tech 16 (Murphy 5), Florida St. 16 (Warley 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 16, Florida St. 9. A_11,500 (12,100).

