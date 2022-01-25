Trending:
Virginia Tech hosts Miami following Wong’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces the Virginia Tech Hokies after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 61-60 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies are 6-2 in home games. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 13.7 assists per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 2.8.

The Hurricanes are 6-2 against ACC opponents. Miami is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The Hokies and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keve Aluma is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Wong is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

