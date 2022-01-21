VMI hosts Chattanooga after Smith’s 22-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (14-4, 5-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (10-8, 4-3 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the VMI Keydets after Malachi Smith scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 72-64 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 6-1 in home games. VMI is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs are 5-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Silvio De Sousa averaging 4.8.

The Keydets and Mocs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Bonham is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Keydets. Jake Stephens is averaging 19.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for VMI.

Smith is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

