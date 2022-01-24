Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 78-74 in OT

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic scored a pair of layups while Santa Clara held San Diego scoreless for the final two-and-a-half minutes of overtime as the Broncos pulled out a 78-74 victory on Monday night.

Vrankic finished with 22 points and Keshawn Justice had 18 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (12-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). PJ Pipes added 13 points. Parker Braun had eight rebounds.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 19 points per game, was held to only 8 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Terrell Brown had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Toreros (11-9, 4-3). Joey Calcaterra added 13 points. Jase Townsend had 10 points.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country