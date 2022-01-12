W. Carolina 70, Chattanooga 59

CHATTANOOGA (13-4)

D.Banks 2-6 3-4 7, De Sousa 3-6 0-0 6, Hankton 0-5 1-2 1, Caldwell 1-7 0-0 3, M.Smith 7-17 16-21 33, Ledford 3-9 0-0 6, Stricklen 1-3 1-2 3, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, Ayeni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 21-29 59.

W. CAROLINA (8-9)

Petrakis 3-8 2-2 8, M.Banks 2-7 2-3 7, Robinson 4-14 6-6 15, Woolbright 3-8 8-12 14, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Bacote 3-6 0-0 8, Price 4-11 2-4 12, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 20-27 70.

Halftime_Chattanooga 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 4-25 (M.Smith 3-7, Caldwell 1-6, D.Banks 0-1, Stricklen 0-2, Hankton 0-3, Ledford 0-6), W. Carolina 6-24 (Bacote 2-4, Price 2-5, M.Banks 1-5, Robinson 1-5, Woolbright 0-1, Petrakis 0-4). Fouled Out_De Sousa, Hankton, Harris. Rebounds_Chattanooga 39 (De Sousa 11), W. Carolina 32 (Woolbright 11). Assists_Chattanooga 5 (D.Banks 2), W. Carolina 12 (Woolbright 6). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 22, W. Carolina 21. A_2,749 (7,826).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.