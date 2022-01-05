W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT

THE CITADEL (6-6)

Brown 4-8 4-8 13, Roche 4-10 0-0 12, Clark 5-7 2-2 12, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Moffe 7-12 0-0 19, Fitzgibbons 5-13 1-2 15, Maynard 6-10 2-2 17, J.Price 1-2 0-0 2, Spence 0-1 0-0 0, Higgins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-14 90.

W. CAROLINA (7-7)

Petrakis 1-6 0-2 2, Banks 6-19 2-2 18, Robinson 6-14 5-5 19, Woolbright 5-14 6-9 17, Harris 5-11 2-2 16, Bacote 3-6 3-4 12, M.Price 1-1 2-2 5, Gilmore 1-3 3-4 5, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-75 23-30 94.

Halftime_W. Carolina 44-35. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 17-38 (Moffe 5-8, Fitzgibbons 4-9, Roche 4-9, Maynard 3-7, Brown 1-4, Davis 0-1), W. Carolina 15-41 (Harris 4-7, Banks 4-12, Bacote 3-5, Robinson 2-7, M.Price 1-1, Woolbright 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Petrakis 0-5). Fouled Out_Gilmore. Rebounds_The Citadel 36 (Maynard 7), W. Carolina 42 (Harris 11). Assists_The Citadel 16 (Brown 5), W. Carolina 17 (Robinson, Woolbright 5). Total Fouls_The Citadel 22, W. Carolina 17. A_892 (7,826).

