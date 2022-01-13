W. Illinois 73, North Dakota 68

W. ILLINOIS (11-6)

Barisic 5-13 1-2 12, Carius 9-21 2-5 26, Flores 0-2 1-4 1, Massner 4-15 3-4 11, Sandage 6-11 3-4 17, Dixon 2-3 0-0 4, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0, Lamar 1-1 0-0 2, Anhold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 10-19 73.

NORTH DAKOTA (4-14)

Sueker 0-6 2-2 2, Tsartsidze 2-3 3-5 7, Bruns 4-11 0-0 8, Norman 10-15 3-4 27, Panoam 7-15 2-2 18, Danielson 2-3 0-0 4, Igbanugo 0-4 1-2 1, Grant 0-0 0-2 0, Mathews 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 12-19 68.

Halftime_W. Illinois 35-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-29 (Carius 6-14, Sandage 2-4, Barisic 1-7, Flores 0-1, Massner 0-3), North Dakota 6-21 (Norman 4-8, Panoam 2-6, Igbanugo 0-2, Sueker 0-2, Bruns 0-3). Rebounds_W. Illinois 35 (Dixon 12), North Dakota 44 (Tsartsidze 13). Assists_W. Illinois 10 (Massner 8), North Dakota 11 (Tsartsidze 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 21, North Dakota 21. A_1,258 (3,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.