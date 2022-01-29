W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52

ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-12)

Bjorklund 4-7 1-2 9, Hedstrom 1-3 2-2 5, Lindberg 0-6 0-0 0, Miller 2-8 3-3 9, Nelson 5-12 1-1 12, Martinelli 1-2 2-2 4, Nau 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Engels 2-3 0-0 4, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-2 0, Theisen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 9-12 52.

W. ILLINOIS (13-8)

Barisic 7-12 1-2 17, Carius 4-10 2-2 12, Pearson 5-6 0-0 10, Massner 8-12 2-2 20, Sandage 4-7 3-3 12, Dixon 2-2 0-1 4, Flores 0-3 0-0 0, Burrell 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Anhold 2-3 0-0 4, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 8-10 81.

Halftime_W. Illinois 45-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 7-32 (Nau 2-4, Miller 2-7, Hedstrom 1-2, Cunningham 1-4, Nelson 1-4, Kwiecinski 0-1, Allen 0-2, Theisen 0-2, Lindberg 0-6), W. Illinois 7-24 (Barisic 2-4, Massner 2-5, Carius 2-8, Sandage 1-3, Flores 0-2, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 23 (Martinelli 5), W. Illinois 39 (Barisic 12). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 10 (Miller 4), W. Illinois 18 (Massner 8). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 16, W. Illinois 16. A_589 (5,139).

