W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66

RICE (9-6)

Fiedler 1-3 1-2 3, Evee 4-10 2-2 13, Mullins 4-9 3-3 13, Olivari 5-11 0-0 11, Pierre 1-9 0-0 3, Sheffield 2-5 1-2 6, Poteat 7-10 1-2 15, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Abercrombie 1-1 0-0 2, Geron 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-11 66.

W. KENTUCKY (10-6)

Hamilton 7-12 5-8 22, Sharp 6-7 0-1 12, Frampton 1-4 0-0 2, Justice 4-12 0-0 12, McKnight 6-14 1-2 13, Anderson 3-7 11-11 17, Butz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 17-22 80.

Halftime_Rice 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Rice 8-27 (Evee 3-8, Mullins 2-3, Sheffield 1-4, Olivari 1-5, Pierre 1-7), W. Kentucky 7-20 (Justice 4-8, Hamilton 3-4, Anderson 0-2, Frampton 0-3, McKnight 0-3). Fouled Out_Poteat. Rebounds_Rice 31 (Fiedler 6), W. Kentucky 36 (Hamilton 10). Assists_Rice 16 (Fiedler, Evee 5), W. Kentucky 21 (McKnight 12). Total Fouls_Rice 16, W. Kentucky 13.

