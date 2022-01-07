W. Michigan looks to end streak vs C. Michigan

Western Michigan (4-10, 0-3) vs. Central Michigan (2-11, 1-1)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Northern Illinois Huskies 73-63 on March 2, 2021. Central Michigan lost 82-54 to Toledo in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Michigan’s Jermaine Jackson Jr., Harrison Henderson and Ralph Bissainthe have combined to score 38 percent of all Chippewas points this season, although that number has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lamar Norman Jr. has accounted for 46 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and six assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Broncos are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 4-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Chippewas are 0-11 when allowing 71 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 71.

COMING UP SHORT: Western Michigan has dropped its last six road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 87.8 points during those contests. Central Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.7 points while giving up 83.3.

RECENT GAMES: Western Michigan has scored 60.2 points and allowed 73.6 points over its last five games. Central Michigan has averaged 69 points and given up 79 over its last five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

