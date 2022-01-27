Wagner 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (7-13)

Flagg 4-6 2-7 10, Hargis 4-7 0-0 10, Thompson 5-12 0-0 11, Dixon-Conover 3-12 0-1 8, Land 2-9 2-2 7, Harrison 3-6 0-2 6, Coleman 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 22-53 4-14 54.

WAGNER (15-2)

Rogers 5-8 1-2 11, Ford 1-4 2-2 4, Hunt 5-7 0-0 12, Morales 7-15 4-4 18, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Martinez 3-10 0-0 6, Price-Noel 1-3 0-0 3, Esquerra Trelles 0-1 0-0 0, Fletcher 3-3 0-0 6, Miller 0-1 1-2 1, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 8-10 69.

Halftime_Wagner 35-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-20 (Hargis 2-3, Dixon-Conover 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Land 1-7, Harrison 0-1), Wagner 5-20 (Hunt 2-4, Williams 2-6, Price-Noel 1-3, Martinez 0-1, Ford 0-2, Mason 0-2, Morales 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 25 (Flagg 8), Wagner 44 (Rogers 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 12 (Harrison 5), Wagner 17 (Morales 7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 12, Wagner 19. A_374 (2,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.