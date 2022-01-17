Wagner 95, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-14)

Square 4-6 2-2 10, Dunn 2-8 3-5 7, Lamaute 2-4 3-3 8, Munden 3-6 0-0 6, Rush 2-7 3-4 7, R.Ford 0-2 3-4 3, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Wattara 3-5 1-2 7, Jacks 3-5 4-6 11, Almonor 1-2 1-2 3, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-49 22-30 64.

WAGNER (12-2)

Rogers 5-9 4-6 14, Esquerra Trelles 2-6 0-0 4, E.Ford 8-9 0-0 16, Hunt 2-3 0-0 6, Morales 6-8 6-7 19, Martinez 7-15 0-0 14, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 1-1 5, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Fletcher 1-1 1-2 3, Mason 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-68 12-16 95.

Halftime_Wagner 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 2-15 (Lamaute 1-1, Jacks 1-2, Berry 0-1, Hill 0-1, Wattara 0-1, R.Ford 0-2, Munden 0-2, Rush 0-2, Dunn 0-3), Wagner 5-17 (Hunt 2-2, Morales 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Mason 1-4, Esquerra Trelles 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 22 (Jacks 4), Wagner 29 (Morales 8). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 4 (Lamaute, Rush, Berry, Wattara 1), Wagner 23 (Morales, Martinez 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 13, Wagner 23. A_1,228 (2,100).

