Wake Forest 47, Miami 46

WAKE FOREST (12-3)

Becker 2-7 2-4 6, Morra 4-9 1-2 9, Summiel 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 2-4 7, Spear 6-16 1-1 15, Cowles 1-1 0-0 2, Hinds 0-3 1-2 1, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 1-7 0-0 3, Conley 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 8-15 47

MIAMI (7-4)

Mbandu 0-2 0-0 0, Pendande 1-4 0-0 2, Erjavec 2-10 0-0 6, Gray 2-7 1-2 6, Marshall 2-11 7-8 12, Djaldi-Tabdi 2-5 1-2 5, Harden 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 1-4 1, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Dwyer 2-5 0-0 4, Fraile Ruiz 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 10-16 46

Wake Forest 17 17 7 6 — 47 Miami 13 10 13 10 — 46

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-16 (Summiel 1-4, Harrison 1-2, Spear 2-7, Hinds 0-1, Scruggs 1-2), Miami 4-18 (Erjavec 2-5, Gray 1-3, Marshall 1-8, Williams 0-1, Dwyer 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 7 (Summiel 2), Miami 10 (Marshall 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 44 (Team 6-10), Miami 35 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 19, Miami 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,135.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.