Wake Forest 63, Virginia 55

WAKE FOREST (14-4)

Mucius 4-9 2-2 12, Walton 3-7 1-2 7, Williams 5-12 4-4 14, Williamson 4-8 1-1 12, LaRavia 6-11 3-5 15, Sy 1-2 0-0 3, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0, Hildreth 0-1 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-14 63.

VIRGINIA (10-7)

Gardner 3-14 3-4 9, Caffaro 2-9 1-3 5, Beekman 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Franklin 7-11 1-2 18, Stattmann 4-8 1-1 11, Shedrick 1-3 2-2 4, Milicic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-12 55.

Halftime_Virginia 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 6-18 (Williamson 3-5, Mucius 2-5, Sy 1-1, Walton 0-1, LaRavia 0-3, Williams 0-3), Virginia 5-13 (Franklin 3-5, Stattmann 2-4, Beekman 0-1, Milicic 0-1, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_Wake Forest 34 (Mucius, Williams 8), Virginia 26 (Caffaro 6). Assists_Wake Forest 7 (Williams 4), Virginia 17 (Beekman 7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 12, Virginia 14. A_13,924 (14,593).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.